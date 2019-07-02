Warrant issued for MMA star’s husband after he fails to appear for arraignment

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) A warrant for the arrest of the estranged husband of Mixed Martial Arts star Andrea Lee was issued late this morning by Shreveport Judge Pamela Lattier.



Donald J. “Donny” Aaron failed to appear for arraignment on charges of domestic battery abuse and false imprisonment.



The charges stemmed from an August 2018 incident in which Aaron allegedly beat, choked and attempted to burn Lee with a cigarette inside their Shreveport home in the 4200 block of Wildwood Drive.



When police were called to the home at 6 a.m. on August 5, 2018, Aaron was not at the scene, but a witness was there.



Following an investigation, a warrant was sworn out for Aaron’s arrest, but he was able to evade police for nine months before being pulled over in Upshur County, Texas, for speeding in a school zone. He was arrested after officers found marijuana in his possession.



When it was learned Aaron was wanted for domestic abuse, he was extradited to Shreveport and booked into the Shreveport City Jail on May 29, 2019. He bonded out of jail the next day and given a court date of 9 a.m. July 2, 2019.



But 9 a.m. came and went today, and at the end of the morning, Lattier issued a warrant for Aaron’s arrest.



Today’s warrant isn’t the only one issued for Aaron’s arrest. In May, a Caddo District Judge issued a bench warrant for Aaron after he failed to appear in court in April to face a drug charge. That charge stemmed from a Feb. 7, 2018 arrest for possession of marijuana.



Aaron is a former Greenwood Police officer who was convicted of negligent homicide with a firearm back in 2009. Aaron shot an unarmed man multiple times in February of 2005 outside his home on Wildwood Drive.



Court records show Aaron claimed he was coming home for lunch and said the victim, who was parked outside Aaron’s home, threatened to kill him. Aaron said he felt the man was trying to go for a gun, which is why he pulled up next to the victim’s car and opened fire.



However, police reported when they arrived at the scene, they found the victim’s car still running in neutral, with the deceased victim behind the steering wheel with his right hand around a beer in a paper sack between his legs and his right foot on the accelerator.



A Caddo Parish Jury convicted Aaron of negligent homicide in July 2009, and he subsequently was sentenced to five years at hard labor.



Through all the turmoil, Lee’s career has continued to rise. She currently holds the No. 7 spot in the official UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) Women’s Flyweight Rankings, winning a unanimous decision over Montana De La Rosa on June 22, 2019, in Greenville, N.C.

