Warrants Wednesday on Thursday: Help SPD find these suspects

The Shreveport Police Department’s Warrant Unit is asking the public’s help to get these wanted subjects off the streets and behind bars.

Demarcus Brooks, 32, last known address in the 2900 block of Corbitt Street, is wanted for Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery and Armed Robbery. His bond is $275,000.00.

Jerry Foster, 31, last known address in the 5100 block Ellison Street and also known to frequent Martha Street, is wanted for Armed Robbery. His bond is $150,000.00.

Craig Davis, 36, last known address in the 6800 block of Rasberry Lane, is wanted for Aggravated Battery. No bond has been set.

Jimmy Fuller Jr., 55, of the 1700 block of East Texas Street in Bossier City, La, is wanted for 2nd Degree Battery. No bond has been set.

Darren Holmes, 41. Of the 1800 block of David Raines Road, is wanted for Felony Domestic Abuse Battery. He has no bond set.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of these individuals. Tips can be submitted anonymously by phone at 318-673-7373 or through their website at Lockemup.org. Tips may also be submitted via the P3Tips app; download it in the app store for your IOS or Android device.