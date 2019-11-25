Warrior Feast provides taste of home to military

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hundreds of local service members are getting a taste of Thanksgiving thanks to a non-profit.

The Shreveport Convention Center was filled Sunday with folks gathering for the annual Warrior Feast. About 1,000 active service members and their families took part in the food and fellowship.

“They have the games for the kids, so we can enjoy ourselves,” said Baron Hoffman, 7.

The event is a chance to gather with an extended military family and help make the ArkLaTex feel like their home away from home while stationed in the area.

“We wanna be family away from family,” said Eric Hoffman. “If you don’t know someone locally, you do now. We just wanna let people know that they’re loved, they’re appreciated.”

Hoffman served in the armed forces for 25 years and retired in the area. He now volunteers with the Warrior Network, the non-profit organization who hosts this event.

Event organizers said that’s one goal of the group.

“When life happens, we want them to know that they can pick up the phone and call us,” said Warrior Network Director Trey McGuire. “They can call the person sitting next to them, they can call somebody sitting around them and we give them that place to where they’re not by their self. To that while they’re here and beyond, they’re not by their self.”

This is the sixth year volunteers have served this meal to those who serve our country. The Warrior Feast is free for military members and their families.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.