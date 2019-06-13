Waskom locals support abortion ordinance while others fear speaking against it

WASKOM, La. (KTAL/KMSS)

Louisiana’s recent passing of the Fetal Heartbeat bill is having rippling effects across state lines.

Waskom, Texas passed an ordinance last night preventing an abortion clinic from ever opening in the small town, despite those services not showing an interest in opening there for nearly 30 years.



Many people in Waskom said they are support of the ordinance. While others said they usually support pro-life decisions, but were afraid to speak out because of retaliation from their community.

Waskom declared themselves a ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’ after an unanimous vote from City Council Tuesday night.

Mayor Jesse Moore said they did this despite knowing they could be sued, while not knowing if the Texas Municipal League will support them to pay for a lawsuit that could cost millions. However he did say an Austin-based lawyer would work pro-bono for them.

“If we go to the Supreme Court and lose this then we’re going to have to pay the other side of the attorney fees and stuff like that,” Moore said.

Most of the people who spoke out in support of the ordinance, including Mark Lee Dickson, do not live in Waskom. When ask how the city would handle a possible lawsuit:

“If god is for us who can be against us?” said Dickson, director of the Right To Life with East Texas.

“All the aid and resources of heaven and Earth will kick in. I guarantee you. You watch what God sets in motion. All heaven is going to come down and all heck is going to break loose,” said Rusty Thomas, Operation Rescue/Operation Save America.

The meeting was filled with supporters. Other locals who did not attend said they support Waskom taking a stand.

“I’m for it. I think that was a great decision the city made,” said Karla Smith, Waskom Hardware.

While other locals said they did not support the decision, but did not feel comfortable speaking out on camera.

We did reach out to the mayor for further comment today, but his staff said he was out of the office.