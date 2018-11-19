WATCH AGAIN: Shreveport Mayoral candidates debate on KTAL NBC 6

KTAL NBC 6 hosted the one and only debate for Shreveport Mayor between incumbent Mayor Ollie Tyler and Adrian Perkins.

Click the video above to watch the debate in its entirety.

The extended conversation with Tyler and Perkins focused a number of issues including crime, economic development, infrastructure and leadership.

KTAL NBC 6 anchors Dan & Jacque Jovic moderated the debate.

In the November 6 election, Perkins finished first with 29 percent of the vote. Mayor Tyler finished second with 24 percent of the vote.

The runoff election is set for December 8.