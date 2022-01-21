WATCH: Dog dumped and almost run over outside Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, La. (BRPROUD) – Surveillance video captured a puppy being dumped outside of a Shreveport business Wednesday.

The videos were provided by Halco Production Machining and it appears to show a person get out of a vehicle, walk around to the passenger side and proceed to dump a dog onto the ground.

The video was captured around 11:30 a.m. at the corner of N Thomas Dr. & N Hearne Ave.

It appears to show the driver almost running over the dog while leaving the scene. The vehicle is described by witnesses as a Black Chevy Malibu.

The dog was found by members of Halco Production Machining after a management lunch meeting. The canine was under a car and cold. It took about an hour of coaxing to get the dog inside the business.

Someone did take the dog and named it Buster.