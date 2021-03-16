Fifth annual 318 Restaurant Week kicks off in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One year after being canceled due to coronavirus, the fifth annual 318 Restaurant Week is here and organizers are asking the community to join them to celebrate and support local restaurants.

“This is the start of our economic recovery, that a year later we’re here celebrating 318 Restaurant Week and we could not be more excited to do this with our partners and for our community,” Vice President of Communications for Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourist Bureau Brandy Evans said in a news conference Tuesday.

318 Restaurant Week has over 40 restaurants participating with $10 lunch and $20 dinner specials.

Anyone interested in keeping up with the offers and dining experiences can download the free 318 Restaurant Week app and also have a chance to win a staycation with plenty of other prizes.

For complete details, visit www.318RestaurantWeek.com.