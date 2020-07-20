WATCH LIVE: Bossier school officials set to unveil district plans for reopening

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier school district officials will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Monday to announce reopening plans for the 2020-21 school year.

Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

School in Bossier Parish is set to begin August 12 under a plan the district has dubbed Bossier Strong Start 2020, which they say was crafted in part based on the results of a survey conducted in June seeking input on parents’ preferences on how to move forward amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The district released the results of the survey on July 8, which they say indicated the majority (68 percent) of parents plan to have their children return to school in August, while 38 percent remained undecided.

In addition to the findings of the survey, the school district says guidance from the Louisiana Department of Education, Louisiana Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control were taken into account.

Based on that input, the school district said it was planning on face-to-face instruction for students for the 2020-2021 academic school year, but notes that plan is subject to changes in state guidelines, and presuming Louisiana remains in Phase 2.

“Bossier STRONG Start 2020 is the culmination of months of planning with local and state education leaders and medical experts. Bossier Schools has also listened to stakeholders and taken their needs and concerns into account while adhering to the guidelines set before us,” the school district said in a Facebook post Monday morning ahead of the news conference, inviting the public to read more about the measures on the district website.

“Health and safety take top priority as we prepare to reopen schools August 12, and allows for instruction to take place.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.