580 COVID-19 cases confirmed in NWLA as total tops 10K statewide
Caddo Parish COVID-19 briefing
WATCH LIVE: Caddo Parish joint COVID-19 briefing set for 12 p.m.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport and Caddo Parish officials are set to hold a briefing on the local response to the coronavirus at 12 p.m. Friday.

As of 12 p.m. Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Health was reporting 10 deaths in Caddo Parish and 336 confirmed cases. However, the Caddo coroner on Thursday night confirmed three more deaths from COVID-19 in the parish in addition to two the office confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the total to 15 since the first death was reported March 24.

