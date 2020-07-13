Caddo schools delay opening to August 24, citing COVID-19 surge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The superintendent of Caddo schools announced at a news conference Monday morning that the district will delay reopening by two weeks.

Dr. Lamar Goree cited the latest surge in coronavirus cases and the need for more time to prepare in announcing the new August 24 start date.

“We see this as an opportunity to allow our community to truly impact the impact of the latest health guidelines and restrictions,” said Goree. “I think we all are aware that we had made amazing progress from March to June, but we’ve certainly seen a very alarming regression in that progress.”

Goree noted that a survey found more than a quarter of parents did not feel comfortable returning children to school or that they did not have enough information to feel confident in doing so.

“Throughout our surveying, I think it’s very important to note that about 26% of our families did not feel comfortable or did not feel they had the information to safely allow their children to return to school. Interestingly enough, we saw similar numbers with our teachers and our staff. It is important to me that every child and every teacher feel comfortable when they return to work. We see this two-week window a opportunity to increase those opportunities to learn more about the things that we’re doing to support our staff.”

Goree announced plans for a hybrid A/B schedule model for both middle and high schools when instruction does resume, while elementary schools will resume in the traditional form, with social distancing modifications.

View the Caddo Strong Start plan here.

There will also be an option for parents to enroll their children in full-time virtual instruction through their schools, and Goree said there is a plan to ensure internet access for families who do not currently have it.

Enrollment for the virtual option will open on July 16.

The district says it has “exhaustively and diligently reviewed guidance from the Louisiana Department of Health, the Louisiana Department of Education, the American Association of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to develop models of instruction to support our students and families” in developing the plan.

Goree also emphasized that the district will continue to run school buses.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.