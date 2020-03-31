Shreveport-Caddo leaders hold joint COVID-19 briefing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – City and parish leaders along with the Louisiana Department of Health director for the region held a joint briefing online at noon Tuesday to provide an update on the local response to COVID-19

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, Caddo Parish Administrator Dr. Woodrow Wilson, Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond, and OPH Region 7 Director Dr. Martha Whyte all spoke briefly.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.