Shreveport-Caddo leaders say public should take coronavirus threat seriously

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish and Shreveport leaders say they want residents to know how serious they are taking the coronavirus outbreak and that residents should take it seriously as well.

Sheriff Steve Prator says residents should remain calm, but not be cavalier about the coronavirus outbreak.

Prator says as local leaders, the decision they make are based on the information they have to help keep the public safe.

Mayor Adrian Perkins laid out the changes that apply to the City of Shreveport. Perkins says access to Government Plaza is being limited to employees only. Residents are being encouraged to contact city departments by phone.

Shreveport residents are also being asked to pay water bills by phone or by mail. There is a payment drop box inside Government Plaza for in-person payment since the cashier window is closed.

All SPAR recreation centers and facilities are closed until further notice.

Sportran will only be providing services for essential travel only. That includes work, medical care or for access to food. The public is being asked to remain home off of public transportation.

Caddo Parish is also suspending juvenile detention center visits.

RELATED: Gov. Edwards gives statewide COVID-19 update, confirms third death

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.