Shreveport mayor: Mandatory furlough will not be necessary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins announced Friday that there will be no mandatory furloughs after all for city employees.

The furloughs were part of efforts to shore up a $25 million budget shortfall the city was facing after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out a $4 million surplus and them some, according to Perkins.

Last week, city employees received letters advising them that they would have to take at least one day of mandatory furlough per pay period. But Perkins says that won’t be necessary as the city has found just over $6 million in budget cuts in addition to cuts already proposed by the city council.

“These savings include everything from non-personnel-related expenditures to deferred capital projects and funded vacancies in nearly every department. What they do not include are cuts to public safety. This is good news for the city of Shreveport, both for our employees and our residents.”

Perkins said that the city has approved 84 employees who have agreed to voluntary furlough.

The council is expected to consider the budget proposals next week and vote on them by the end of June.

During the briefing, the mayor also announced the donation of 10,000 masks by South Carolina-based SC Health, which will be distributed to some of the city’s most vulnerable citizens, as well as the launch of the Beat the Heat program.

“Unfortunately, many that are staying at home do not have air conditioning units and heat is one of the leading weather-related causes of death during the summertime. Since seniors are safer sheltering in place, the city of Shreveport is launching our Beat the Heat program. We have set aside $100,000 in Community Development Block Grant emergency funds to provide Shreveport’s elderly and disabled citizens with free air conditioning units.”

Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis through June 19 through the Department of Community Development.

As of Thursday, there were 2,676 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Caddo Parish, and the coroner’s office says 201 people have died.

Statewide, there have been 41,562 cases and 2,772 deaths.

