WATCH: NWLA law enforcement gather for procession to escort fallen Caddo deputy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Law enforcement in northwest Louisiana came together Wednesday morning for a procession in honor of fallen Auxiliary Deputy Lonnie Thacker Sr. of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Representatives from the Shreveport Police Department, Shreveport City Marshal’s Office, Blanchard Police Department, Centenary Police Department, Greenwood Police Department, Louisiana State Police Troop G, and LSU Police Department gathered to escort Dep. Thacker to Osborn Funeral Home.

CPSO says a memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, at Calvary Baptist Church. Following the memorial service will be a memorial reception at 6:30 p.m. at Moose Lodge of Shreveport, 9113 Industrial Road.

Deputy Thacker was killed in a car crash while responding to another wreck on Interstate 49 northbound on Friday, July 23. Thacker, 82, was assisting with traffic control around 11:56 a.m. from a car crash between Louisiana Highways 530 and 170 when his patrol car was struck on the driver’s side by a 2021 Kia Seltos driven by 21-year-old Madison Campbell of Ida.

Thacker was pronounced dead at the scene and Campell received minor injuries from the crash.