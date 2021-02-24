Water distribution underway in Bowie Co.; EOC officials ask residents to check for leaks at home

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Water distribution continues in Bowie County with a drive-through pickup location set up at the Texarkana Office of Emergency Management set to continue through the rest of the week.

The EOC received six truckloads with 120 pallets of water on Monday, which totals about 200,000 bottles, to be distributed to the six-county staging area the EOC is designated to cover. That water will be distributed at the EOC at 1101 W. 21st St. weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until they run out. Facilities who need water can also call the EOC hotline at 903-255-5560 to arrange delivery.

Texarkana, Texas Fire Chief Eric Schlotter, who also oversees the EOC, says they are giving out two to three cases of water per vehicle to residents still under boil advisories following last week’s winter storms. Schlotter said on Tuesday that many residents, especially those in the more rural areas, remain without water.

“Everybody’s got to have water. You can only go so many days without it. We don’t want anybody drinking water that’s not safe. So either it hasn’t been boiled or properly sanitized.”

Schlotter is also still urging residents to check for water leaks at home.

“Just turn off all your faucets and then go out and look at your water meter. Most people know where it’s at in their yard. And then when you lift the lid, you can look at it. And there’s a dial that spends when water is flowing and if that dial is spinning with everything turned off then you are still flowing water somewhere.”

Bowie County officials on Tuesday urged citizens and businesses to report damage from the winter storms, which brought freezing temperatures along with ice and snow that caused widespread issues for water systems.