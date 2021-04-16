Water line break leads to boil water notice in parts of Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A boil water notice is now in effect for some residents following a water line break in the City of Marshall.

On Friday city officials announced that a boil water notice had been issued after Public Works crews responded to a water line break when a contractor hit a 10” water main on the railroad tracks South of Houston St. and Ward St.

On Thursday the Public Works Department had to replace a 10-foot section of this water main, which directly impacted water customers on Charlotte St. and Fair St.

Under a Boil Water Notice, please use the following directions:

Drinking Water

Use commercially bottled water

Boil water for two minutes before use

Use water brought in from an approved public water supply in a covered, sanitized

container

Beverages Made with Water

Do not use post-mix carbonated beverage machines, auto-fill coffee makers, instant

water heaters, ice machines, etc. using auto-fill methods

Ice Making

Discard existing ice and do not make more ice

Use commercially manufactured ice

Cooking

Use commercially bottled water

Boil water for at least one minute

Use water brought in from an approved public water supply in a covered, sanitized

container

Handwashing

Use commercially bottled water

Boil water for at least one minute

Use water brought in from an approved public water supply in a covered, sanitized

container. Handwashing procedures must follow the Texas Food Establishment

Water samples are expected to be taken on Monday, April 18. Once testing is complete and results are returned the City of Marshall will issue a statement.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.