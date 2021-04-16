Water line break leads to boil water notice in parts of Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A boil water notice is now in effect for some residents following a water line break in the City of Marshall.
On Friday city officials announced that a boil water notice had been issued after Public Works crews responded to a water line break when a contractor hit a 10” water main on the railroad tracks South of Houston St. and Ward St.
On Thursday the Public Works Department had to replace a 10-foot section of this water main, which directly impacted water customers on Charlotte St. and Fair St.
Under a Boil Water Notice, please use the following directions:
Drinking Water
- Use commercially bottled water
- Boil water for two minutes before use
- Use water brought in from an approved public water supply in a covered, sanitized
- container
Beverages Made with Water
- Do not use post-mix carbonated beverage machines, auto-fill coffee makers, instant
- water heaters, ice machines, etc. using auto-fill methods
Ice Making
- Discard existing ice and do not make more ice
- Use commercially manufactured ice
Cooking
- Use commercially bottled water
- Boil water for at least one minute
- Use water brought in from an approved public water supply in a covered, sanitized
- container
Handwashing
- Use commercially bottled water
- Boil water for at least one minute
- Use water brought in from an approved public water supply in a covered, sanitized
- container. Handwashing procedures must follow the Texas Food Establishment
Water samples are expected to be taken on Monday, April 18. Once testing is complete and results are returned the City of Marshall will issue a statement.
The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.