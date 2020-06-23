Water line repairs lead to boil advisory in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A boil advisory has been issued for certain parts of Bossier Parish due to water line repairs.

According to the officials with the Village Water System, the Princeton area was placed under a boil advisory as a precaution after the water was turned off to tie in a line.

The advisory impacts all of Mahaffey Rd.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

