Water line repairs lead to boil advisory in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Residents who live in certain areas of Caddo Parish are being advised to boil their water.

Officials with the Village of Ida announced Thursday that a boil advisory was issued due to water line repairs.

The advisory impacts those in the following areas:

6336 Ida Missionary Rd. to 6483 Ida Missionary Rd.

Means Rd.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice, or brushing your teeth.

Crews are expected to repair the water line on Friday.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.