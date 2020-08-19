Water main blow out leads to boil advisory for Shreveport residents, businesses

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A boil advisory has been issued for residents and businesses in following a water main blow out in west Shreveport.

According to the City of Shreveport’s Department of Water and Sewerage, the water main blow out happened Tuesday near Pines Rd. and Interstate-20. The water was cut off for repairs to a 16-inch water main, causing many in the area to have low or no water pressure.

Water customers impacted by the boil advisory include:

In the areas south of South Lakeshore Dr., West of I-220 and North of I-20.

All tenants of the 6205 Westport Ave. Center and 6730 Pines Rd. Center

Businesses in the 6700 block of Pines Rd. including Whataburger, Wendy’s, Circle K, Barksdale Federal Credit Union

You are advised to boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

Samples of water were collected and sent off for testing.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

