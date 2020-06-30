Water main blow out leads to boil advisory in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A boil advisory is now in effect following a water main blow out in Shreveport.

Officials with the City of Shreveport Department of Water & Sewerage announced Tuesday that a voluntary boil advisory has been issued due to a water main blowout. The water also had to be cut off for repairs.

The advisory impacts the Salvation Army’s Boys & Girls Club on 2821 Greenwood Rd.

It is recommended that the water be boiled for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

Customers will be notified when satisfactory lab test results are obtained and the Department of Water & Sewerage with approval from the Department of Health and Hospitals will then lift the boil advisory.

