Water main blowout leads to boil advisory in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A large number of residents have been placed under a boil advisory following a water main blowout in west Shreveport.

The City of Shreveport’s Department of Water & Sewerage issued a voluntary boil advisory due to a 16” water main blow out Thursday night near Hollywood Ave. Repairs are currently underway.

The initial blowout caused many residents to have low or no water pressure.

Water customers impacted include:

South of Greenwood Rd.

West of Hearne Ave.

North of Hollywood Ave.

East of Kennedy Dr.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

Water samples have been obtained and sent to the Louisiana Department of Health for testing.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

