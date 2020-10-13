Water main break leads to boil advisory in Town of Blanchard

BLANCHARD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A boil advisory has been issued following a water main break in the Town of Blanchard.

Officials with the Blanchard Water System announced Tuesday that a boil advisory is in effect because the water will have to be turned off for an extended period of time while crews make repairs.

Customers are asked to please limit water usage until repairs are complete and the advisory has been lifted.

The advisory impacts nearly the entire town.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

The Town of Blanchard also released these guidelines for food service establishments:

All retail food establishments should voluntarily close if they do not have water

provided.

Minimize food preparation and bare hand contact with ready to eat foods.

Use single-service utensils.

Use bottled water from an approved source for drinking or follow boil advisory.

Suggested hand-washing instructions using two buckets of boiled or bottled water from an approved source: 1. Use the first bucket of clean potable water to remove soil off hands, using soap and water for a minimum of twenty seconds, then rinse with clean potable water poured over hands. 2. Use the second bucket as a hand dip well containing 100 PPM free chlorine or 25 PPM iodine or 200 PPM Quaternary Ammonia.

Disconnect or turn valves off to water supply lines for ice machines, dip wells, coffee machines, fountain drinks, Icee machines, or any other machines requiring a direct potable water line connection.

Dump ice bin and clean with an approved sanitizer.

Use only boiled water or bottled water from an approved source for washing

dishes/utensils in a three (3) compartment sink – do not use a mechanical dish machine

Follow the water boil advisory until notification from the Office of Public Health that the water is safe for human consumption.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.