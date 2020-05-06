Water main break leads to boil advisory in Vivian

VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A boil advisory is in effect following a water main break in the Town of Vivian.

Officials with the Town of Vivian Water System announced Wednesday that a boil advisory has been issued due to problems with the water supply.

The advisory includes all customers in the blocks between East Tennessee and East Arkansas Avenues located east of North East & South East Front Streets.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

