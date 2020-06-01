Water main break leads to boil water notice in East Texas

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A boil water notice has been issued for residents following a water main break in East Texas.

On Monday the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the Eastern Cass Water Supply Corporation to notify customers of the need to boil their water.

Construction crews were working on ECWSC water lines when the water main break occurred and caused customers to experience a loss in water pressure.

The boil water notice affects customers on County Roads 4227, 4231, 4232 and 4233.

You should bring your water to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boil for two minutes.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until further notice.

