Water main break prompts boil advisory in Vivian

VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Town of Vivian issued a boil water advisory Friday after a water main break on the west side of town.

The town says the water produced by its water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality as a result of the break and is recommending all water customers, including the 200 block of West Louisiana to 600 block of West Louisiana and the 100 Block South Hickory to 300 block of South Hickory to disinfect their water before consuming it.

This includes fountain drinks, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following boiling water for one (1) full minute in a clean container.

The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.

The Town of Vivian Water System says it will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals – Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe.