Water main breaks leads to boil advisory for portion of Bossier City residents

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A boil advisory is now in effect for a portion of Bossier City residents following a water main break.

On Tuesday the City of Bossier City issued a boil advisory for a small area of Bossier City’s water distribution system due to emergency repairs on the water main rupture.

The advisory impacts the Central Park area including Barksdale Blvd. on the north, Foster St. on the east, Naples St. on the south, and Princeton Ave. on the west.

Work is still underway and expected to be complete by 5 p.m. During this time, customers within this area will have low water pressure.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.