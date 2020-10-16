Water main rupture leads to boil advisory in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A boil advisory is in effect after a water main ruptured Friday in Bossier Parish.

According to officials with the West Central Bossier Water System, a boil advisory was issued after a six-inch water main was breached by a contractor setting a power pole on the south end of the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Prison complex in Plain Dealing.

Director of Public Utilities Larry Landry said, “Because of this problem, the water produced by our supply system is of questionable microbiological quality. This is a system-wide boil advisory.”

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice, or brushing your teeth.

Landry added, “Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.”

Samples will be taken on Monday, Oct. 19 and submitted to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.