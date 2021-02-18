Water restored in different parts of Shreveport; crews expect to make progress

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Mayor Adrian Perkins says the city is working to restore water service all over Shreveport after extreme weather conditions this week wreaked havoc on the water system.

Due to frigid temperatures brought on by the severe winter weather, numerous water pipes were blown out and many Shreveport residents experienced little to no water in their homes.

City officials immediately issued a boil advisory Tuesday and they have been working to provide water to critical locations, hospitals being their top priority.

“We have made progress filling some of our tanks and have restored service to different parts of Shreveport,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins.

“As conditions improve, we expect to have even more areas with water service.”

According to the City of Shreveport, officials working with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to clear the roads to get to some of the main breaks.

Water field personnel and On-Demand Contractors are working on finding and repairing leaks. Meter technicians will make additional meter repairs and turn off the meters where water is flowing due to broken pipes.

Amiss Water Plant and the Shreveport Fire Department used tankers to provide water at hospitals and dialysis centers. The Louisiana National Guard delivered in response to requests from seven hospitals in Shreveport-Bossier, including Willis Knighton in Shreveport and CHRISTUS in Bossier. They also delivered 24 pallets of water to four hospitals in Bossier City.

The City of Shreveport says local businesses also have donated pallets of water which they have given to hospitals and senior citizens. Employees with Public Works delivered pallets that weigh around two tons to hospitals as well.

The Shreveport Police Department and other law enforcement agencies started an operation to visit senior citizen living facilities and apartment complexes to provide water and obtain an update as to living conditions and other concerns.