Water restored to residents, businesses in Town of Greenwood

GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents and businesses can revert back to normal water usage after the Town of Greenwood announced that water has been restored to the whole town.

Residents should avoid unnecessary usage like washing cars for the next seven days to ensure the water system is not overloaded too soon.

Greenwood will flush the water system again Monday. This may stir up some sediment from the pipes or cause residents’ water to appear white and milky. If residents notice the latter, it is likely air in the water.

The Town of Greenwood says water samples will be submitted to the LA Department of Health this week and anticipate their approval to lift the BOIL ADVISORY based on those results.