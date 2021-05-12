Water supply problems lead to boil advisory in Claiborne Parish

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A boil advisory is now in effect after water supply problems were detected in parts of Claiborne Parish.

The Central Claiborne Water System announced Wednesday that a boil advisory has been issued for the following areas in Homer:

Bella Vista Rd.

Bella Vista Loop

Breeze Lane

Claiborne Hills

Featherston Rd.

Kelly Rd.

Miles Rd.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice, or brushing your teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.