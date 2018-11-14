Water systems under examination

The Bossier City water systems have come under fire in recent weeks, citing issues with cleanliness and even having brain-eating amoeba.

“I intend to, whether the city accepts it or not, write a letter of recommendation specifically line outlining the steps that we talk about tonight, what they can do to make change,” said Robert Bowcock with Integrated Resource Management. “Change needs to happen. This is unacceptable.”

Now, Bowcock says the amoeba part is not correct because the system does not have that, he does say drinking water from the system could lead to complications in pregnancy during the first trimester.

One thing to caution though is not all residents will experience this disturbance in their water.

“Well, I haven’t really noticed anything except maybe a bit of a smell from the chemicals they put it in,” said resident James Diehl. “Everything else is good, good water pressure, good color. It doesn’t look nasty in a cup.”