MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Minden Mayor Terry Gardner is asking citizens to conserve water after the water tanks in the city went down Thursday.
According to city officials, the substation that powers the water tanks is down and they are trying to get generators to power the tanks. Mayor Gardner says at this point, the tanks are at 41% of capacity.
- Water tanks in Minden down, Mayor Gardner asks residents to conserve water
- Storm damage causes landline issues in South Highland and Queensborough
- STORM DAMAGE: Viewer photos and videos of Laura damage across the ArkLaMiss
- SLIDESHOW: Laura leaves storm damage in Northwest Louisiana
- Natchitoches agencies, citizens come together in clean-up effort
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.