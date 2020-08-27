Water tanks in Minden down, Mayor Gardner asks residents to conserve water

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Minden Mayor Terry Gardner is asking citizens to conserve water after the water tanks in the city went down Thursday.

According to city officials, the substation that powers the water tanks is down and they are trying to get generators to power the tanks. Mayor Gardner says at this point, the tanks are at 41% of capacity.

