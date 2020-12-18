Water to be shut off in Many to repair leak; boil advisory will follow

MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The water is set to be shut off in Many Thursday night so that work can be done to repair a water leak.

The town clerk says the water will be cut off at 10 p.m. and it is not know how long the repair will take, but that the town will be under a boil advisory until further notice when it comes back on.

A boil advisory means you should boil your water for at least one minute before drinking it, cooking with it, making ice, or brushing your teeth.