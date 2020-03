An entire city in East Texas will be without water later this week.

On Friday, March 16 the water will be turned off in the city of Maud.

Crews will be making repairs to the water tower from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Once the water is restored the city will be placed under a boil order.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The boil order will remain in effect until further notice.