Water valve repairs lead to boil advisory in Sabine Parish

MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Water valve repairs lead to a boil advisory in certain parts of Sabine Parish.

According to the Town on Many, the water will be turned off starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday so that crews can replace a water valve and once the water has been turned back on a boil advisory will be in effect.

The following areas will be impacted by the advisory:

Andries

Dillon

Trace

Peterson

Ponder

Pace

Buvens

Sorrelle

Orange

Sylvan

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice, or brushing your teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.