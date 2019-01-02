2019 is officially here and many folks brought in the new year with new resolutions. Here's a few tips on sticking to your goals.

Experts say losing weight and exercising more are the top New Year's resolutions each year. So we talked to one of our very own who's really into fitness about how to achieve these goals.



"My New Year's resolution is to read some books and get more in shape," Corwyn Rogers, Gym member .

Corwyn Rogers goes to Christ Fit Gym twice a week. He says he started working out last year after nearly becoming paralyzed.



"This place has really inspired me to work that injury out. I thought I was going to be paralyzed and I can run again, said Rogers."

Like Corwyn, many Americans plan to move towards a healthier life style this year."It's a mindset thing you have to be motivated to get yourself to the gym to workout and be consistent,"Yalisha Gatewood ,Fitness Guru/ NBC 6 Producer.

Our very own producer and fitness guru, Yalisha Gatewood says having a well balanced diet is crucial to your success. "The 80, 20 rule, 80 percent dieting 20 percent fitness. The weight loss and body goals that you want to achieve comes through how you eat," said Gatewood.

She adds people need to stay focused and find a workout partner."It's good to have someone to hold you accountable to reach your goal as well as their goal."

And as for Corwyn he says never give up."Start with basics, start slow, small steady, you don't have to tire yourself out," said Rogers. And finally experts say write down your goals and take each day one at a time.