Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day is Friday, May 17

May is National Water Safety Awareness month, and National Safe Boating week kicks off with Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day on Friday, May 17.



The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is offering a free boating course to help you stay safe on our area waterways.

Dates:

5/22/2019 5:30 PM to 9:00 PM

5/23/2019 5:30 PM to 9:00 PM

Location:

LDWF Region 1 Office

9961 Highway 80

Minden, LA 71055

Click here to register.

This free boating course usually lasts between 6 and 8 hours. Participants usually complete the course in one day. The course includes information on choosing a boat, classification, hulls, motors, legal and equipment requirements, navigation rules, navigation charts, trailering, sailboats, and related subjects that include canoeing, personal watercraft and more. Participants who complete the course will receive a Boater Education Certificate. (You must attend both dates to receive credit.)