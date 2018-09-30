Weather and speed blamed for afternoon I-49 crash

Rainy conditions and driving too fast are believed to be the causes of a crash on I-49 earlier today.

Richard Procell, 50, of Bossier City, was headed northbound on the interstate near Southern Loop when his vehicle hydroplaned, and he lost control, said Caddo Sheriff’s Sgt. Carl Henderson.

Procell’s vehicle crossed the median and hit a southbound Dodge pickup pulling a trailer, causing it to veer into the northbound lanes.

The driver of the Dodge was not injured but Procell and his passenger had to be extricated from their vehicle by Caddo Fire District #5. They were transported to University Health for treatment of their injuries.

Meanwhile, as traffic slowed in the area of the wreck, a Ford Focus heading south was hit from the rear after the driver, Ashley Middleton, 35, of Shreveport, slowed for traffic and hit her brakes.

That caused both her vehicle and the one that struck her car to spin, collide again, and end up in the median. Middleton and her two passengers, ages 6 and 8, were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for minor injuries.

No tickets were issued in the second crash, said Henderson, but in the first crash, Procell was cited for careless operation.

Several lanes of Interstate 49 were closed – some up to an hour and a half – to clear the accident scenes.