Cypress-Black Bayou property owners urged to prepare for flooding

Cypress-Black Bayou Recreation and Water Conservation District Manager Robert Berry is asking that all boats be secured or moved from boathouses immediately. (Photo courtesy: Bossier Parish Police Jury)

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A warning has been issued to lakefront property owners and boat owners on Cypress Lake and Black Bayou ahead of another round of heavy rains expected this week.

According to a Facebook post shared Tuesday by the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office, Cypress-Black Bayou Recreation and Water Conservation District Manager Robert Berry is asking that all boats be secured or moved from boathouses immediately. He also believes it would be a good idea to remove items from piers or boathouses that might float away.

“We also believe there’s a chance the lakes will be closed to boat traffic, probably Thursday afternoon,” Berry said. “We’ll make that determination and make that announcement to the public as quickly as we can.”

National Weather Service forecasters are predicting four to six inches of rain from Wednesday through Saturday, with thunderstorms expected Wednesday and Friday.

In addition to the potential for heavy rainfall in the ArkLaTex, water flowing down from upstream locations could push the Red River in Shreveport to a potential crest of up to 31 feet of water; Wallace Lake, 154.5 feet; and Caddo Lake, 173 feet, according to the National Weather Service.