Webster Parish car crash claims the life of Leesville man

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash on Highway 528 near Goodwill Road in Webster Parish just after 9 p.m. Thursday.

LSP say a Toyota pickup truck ran off the highway and began to overturn before hitting a tree.

The driver of the truck, 51-year-old Billy Cobb of Leesville, was properly restrained but suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Louisiana State Police, impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash and a toxicology sample was taken and submitted for analysis.

