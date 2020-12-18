Webster Parish K-9 to receive body armor donation

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A K-9 with the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office will soon receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from a non-profit organization.

K-9 Nicko’s vest, which was donated by Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc., is sponsored by Tobin and Jennifer Johnson of Mesa, AZ and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love- Trained to Serve- Loyal Always”.

Delivery of K-9 Nicko’s vest is expected within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the U.S.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. For more information call (508) 824-6978 or visit www.vik9s.org.