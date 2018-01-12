Webster Parish man accused of raping a child

A Webster Parish man who allegedly raped a girl under the age of 13 surrenders to authorities in Caddo Parish.

Sheriff Steve Prator said 36-year-old Marvin Bradley “Brad” Champlain, of Doyline, 36, turned himself in Thursday at the Caddo Correctional Center.



Champlain is accused of raping a young girl on several occasions in the late 1990s and early 2000s at a home in Caddo Parish.

Detectives began an investigation after the victim recently came forward and reported the crimes to the Caddo Sheriff’s Office.

Champlain is charged with one count of aggravated rape. No bond has been set pending a hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.