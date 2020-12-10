Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office will add a new animal control officer

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — With an increase of animal complaint calls in the rural parts of the parish, Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker looking to find solutions. Parker is planning to add an animal control officer to his team.

The new officer will respond to any animal control problems. As a result, deputies will be able to focus on more serious crimes. “It will keep our deputies from being tied up on a dog complaint for an hour or two,” said Sheriff Parker.

In Webster Parish, Minden is the only one with an animal control officer. Normally when an officer is called to respond to a complaint, an owner may receive a warning and notification about the ordinance in place. For a second offense, an owner will receive a citation.

The new officer is great news for Lama Animal Rescue in Springhill. The vice president said she is exhausted handling the amount of animal control calls she receives. “If the complaint occurs within an hour of Springhill, I will receive a call. It is going to be great to have someone to rely on,” said Michelle Lewis.

Along with adding an officer, Parker would like to work with the City of Minden to house animals they receive calls for. “If needed, we will have additional assets for us to be able to locate animals until we can find them a better place to go,” said Parker.