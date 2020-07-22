Webster Parish superintendent shares back-to-school plan

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Webster Parish School System is releasing preliminary plans for reopening this fall, following state guidelines released to help navigate reopening during the pandemic.

The “Reconnect Webster 2020” plan is what they’re calling their 38-page guide for getting students back to school safely.

Superintendent Johnny Rowland Jr. said they are preparing for a hybrid approach to start the year with students splitting time between in-person and virtual lessons.

“We must be willing to be flexible,” he said. “We must be willing to adapt and admit that this is a fluid situation. And be in that mindset.”

To help ease the transition, each student will receive a Chromebook from the district to use at home. Rowland said they are funded through the CARES Act.

“The governor has made it explicit to us that he wants to see home-based technology access, home based technology use improve here in Louisiana,” Rowland said. “And, that is just what we’ve done.”

He said they will work with students who don’t have internet access at home to ensure they receive the same level of learning, while acknowledging that virtual classrooms aren’t the same as being in the same room as the teacher.

“My one daughter said she had to go back to school because she had to learn algebra from an actual person and not online,” said Josh Beavers. “But, yes, I feel 100 percent safe with my kids going back to school.”

Beavers is a high school English teacher in the parish and his daughters also attend Webster Parish schools. He said his plan for returning to the classroom is simple.

“I’m going to socially distance myself and I’ll just speak louder, if I have to through my mask,” he said.

The Webster Parish School System will provide each student multiple cloth masks to use at school. Students in third grade and up will be required to wear face coverings. They are recommended for younger kids.

The masks are one of a number of measures the school district is planning to put in place to help ease parents’ minds during these uncertain times.

“They’ll be safer here than they would be at Walmart,” said Beavers. “Period.”

The first day of school for students in Webster Parish is September 1.

