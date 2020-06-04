Well-known Shreveport pastor loses battle with COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A well-known Shreveport pastor passed away over the weekend from the coronavirus, according to his family.

Pastor John Henry James Sr. died May 30. He led Magnolia Baptist Church on Abbie Street for 54 years. He was most known for his unique style of preaching and singing.

He touched the community by conducting street ministry, prison ministry and healthcare seminars. James was also a civil rights activist.

James’ body will lay in state Friday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. His funeral service is Saturday, June 6. Both will take place at 1520 Abbie Street.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.