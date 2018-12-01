‘We’re moving primarily because of the bill’

A man in Minden is moving because his electricity bill is just too high.

“We’re going to go somewhere else and pay higher in rent and save 200-300 dollars a month, just in due to the electricity bill,” said Michael Seaman, who lives on Fuller Street.

The city brought a complaint to SWEPCO on Nov. 26 saying residents in the city were paying too much for their electricity. SWEPCO offered a $400,000 one-time payment in response and also changes to the methodology for calculating Minden’s rates.

“This settlement helps address concerns the city of Minden has, as well as SWEPCO concerns,” said SWEPCO Communications Director Carey Sullivan. “The city pays us to provide quality power.”