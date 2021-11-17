“We’re not at our worst:” Interim police chief on Shreveport closing in on homicide record

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With the latest fatal shooting Tuesday, Shreveport has tallied 80 homicides so far this year, just six short of the record 86 set back in 1993. But the police chief insists on staying optimistic about the city’s prospects for leaving that 28-year-old record unbroken.

“Well, we have not reached that point yet and we’re gonna work as hard as we can in an attempt not to reach that point,” Smith said Tuesday. “I feel that Shreveport is on the rebound, it is on a comeback from what may seemingly be its worst year. I don’t believe that is the case.”

The police chief says he is putting more officers out on the street and making sure they are trained to educate teens about the consequences of committing crimes. He also says getting weapons off of the streets is part of the city’s strategy to combat gun violence and 169 illegal weapons have been seized within the past few months.

Smith says Shreveport’s new Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) will play a major role in tracking down more illegal weapons as well as deterring people from committing crimes in the first place.

“They can give us leads on a crime before it is actually reported. The deterrent from the community recognizing that there is going to be cameras all over the place is going to be an awesome benefit.”

Despite the violent year, Smith believes Shreveport is still far from being at its worst.

“I’ve seen a lot in the past, but I think we’re not at our worst. Not by any means.”