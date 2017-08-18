West Nile preventive steps outlined

With the recent heavy rains and this being the peak of the mosquito season, the City of Bossier City is reminding residents that there are steps they can take to reduce the chance of getting bit and possibly having to deal with the West Nile Virus.

The city has been conducting its regular mosquito spraying all summer long but the public is also being encouraged to pitch in and do what they can to help battle the bugs.

First protect yourself by following these tips from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospital’s Office of Public Health:

When outdoors, wear a mosquito repellent containing DEET. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends that repellents should contain no more than 30% DEET when used on children. Insect repellents also are not recommended for children younger than 2 months. CDC recommends that you always follow the recommendations appearing on the product label when using repellent.

· Apply repellent on exposed skin and clothing. Do not apply under your clothes or on broken skin.

· To apply repellent to your face, spray on your hands and then rub on your face.

· Adults should always apply repellent to children.

· Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants when outdoors for long periods of time.

· Avoid perfumes and colognes when outdoors for extended periods of time.

· Make sure that your house has tight-fitting windows and doors, and that all screens are free of holes.

In addition, residents can help reduce the mosquito population in and around their homes following these tips:

· Eliminate areas of standing water, which is where mosquitoes breed.

· Clean and chlorinate swimming pools that are not being used. Residents can report untreated pools containing standing water to the Bossier City Public Works Department so that they may be treated for mosquitos. The phone number to call is (318) 741-8402.

· Dispose of tin cans, ceramic pots and other unnecessary containers that have accumulated on your property.

· Turn over wheelbarrows, plastic wading pools or buckets that could collect water.

· Clean clogged roof gutters yearly. They are often overlooked, but can produce millions of mosquitoes each season.

· Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with fish. Water gardens can become major mosquito producers if they are allowed to stagnate.