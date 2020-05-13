Water lines construction leads to boil advisory in E. Texas

ATLANTA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents in Cass County are being told to boil their water after some customers experienced low water pressure due to constructions on water lines and a flush valve.

According to the Eastern Cass Water Supply Corporation, construction crews were conducting a Wet Tie-in on water lines on CR 4450.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, customers may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify residents that the water is safe for consumption. ECWSC says they should have lab results on water samples on Friday, May 15.

