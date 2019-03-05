Celebrate spring with a new market at a unique time Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BOSSIER CITY, La - Nothing says the start of spring like fresh fruits and vegetables and InstaGraham Events is helping you shop locally.

The new East Bank Market, a one-of-a-kind outdoor market, will debut from 4-7 p.m. today in the East Bank District & Plaza, 655 Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City, and will run from 4-7 p.m.every Tuesday afternoon from now until November.

The new market is a celebration of local vendors, handcrafted goods, artists, food, and small businesses. Bossier City’s new East Bank Market will feature 55+ Local Vendors and Food Trucks weekly.

People will be able to run by after work or school, grab a bite to eat, shop the local vendor booths and just enjoy the atmosphere of live music, with face painting, balloons, bouncy house and games planned weekly in a family-friendly environment.

This event is being held to encourage the growth of our local community.

If you would like to become a vendor click here.

